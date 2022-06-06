Residents in Shanghai share a bike as they ride on an empty road on June 1. China’s leading financial and business hub is coming out of a two-month Covid-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. Photo: AP
Residents in Shanghai share a bike as they ride on an empty road on June 1. China’s leading financial and business hub is coming out of a two-month Covid-19 lockdown that has set back the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. Photo: AP