David Brown
Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Fiscal spending a better tool than monetary easing to boost China’s economic growth

  • Another interest rate cut could further weaken the renminbi while global inflation risks are rising and higher import costs threaten domestic price stability
  • By contrast, rolling out more fiscal stimulus is a viable option as there is precedent of a higher budget deficit, and investor demand for Chinese debt remains firm

Updated: 2:34pm, 6 Jun, 2022

