A worker pulls a cart full of vegetables and potatoes at the Azadpur wholesale market in New Delhi. Rising food and energy prices are further weakening the economic outlook in developing countries that were already under stress even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
A worker pulls a cart full of vegetables and potatoes at the Azadpur wholesale market in New Delhi. Rising food and energy prices are further weakening the economic outlook in developing countries that were already under stress even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg