Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhao Xiaozhuo
Opinion

Opinion

Zhao Xiaozhuo

US confrontation or Chinese cooperation? As the Asia-Pacific contemplates its future security, the choice is obvious

  • As the defence chiefs of the US and China head to Singapore to promote their security strategies for the Indo-Pacific, countries in the region face a choice
  • Given their desire for development and cooperation, the US’ focus on exclusivity and rivalry offers little compared to China’s vision of mutual understanding

Zhao Xiaozhuo
Zhao Xiaozhuo

Updated: 4:44am, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE