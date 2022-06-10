Bitcoin and the Byecoin app are advertised in the window of a store in Antwerp, Belgium. Despite ECB President Christine Lagarde’s view that cryptocurrencies are “worth nothing”, digital assets continue to hold considerable appeal for many. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin and the Byecoin app are advertised in the window of a store in Antwerp, Belgium. Despite ECB President Christine Lagarde’s view that cryptocurrencies are “worth nothing”, digital assets continue to hold considerable appeal for many. Photo: Bloomberg
John Ge
Opinion

Opinion

The View by John Ge

In solving real-world needs, decentralised finance can only continue to grow

  • By creating greater value and promoting financial accessibility to the masses, DeFi complements traditional banking, rather than replacing it
  • Its transparent and permissionless nature has also allowed it to evolve quickly

John Ge
John Ge

Updated: 4:11am, 10 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bitcoin and the Byecoin app are advertised in the window of a store in Antwerp, Belgium. Despite ECB President Christine Lagarde’s view that cryptocurrencies are “worth nothing”, digital assets continue to hold considerable appeal for many. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin and the Byecoin app are advertised in the window of a store in Antwerp, Belgium. Despite ECB President Christine Lagarde’s view that cryptocurrencies are “worth nothing”, digital assets continue to hold considerable appeal for many. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE