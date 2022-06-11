The superyacht Solaris, linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, travels through Porto Montenegro in Tivat, Montenegro, on March 12. Sanctions might have cost Abramovich his London mansion, two private jets and Chelsea Football Club, but he is more likely to be concerned about his net worth shrinking by US$7.6 billion since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
The superyacht Solaris, linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, travels through Porto Montenegro in Tivat, Montenegro, on March 12. Sanctions might have cost Abramovich his London mansion, two private jets and Chelsea Football Club, but he is more likely to be concerned about his net worth shrinking by US$7.6 billion since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters