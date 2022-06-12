A man pushes an elderly woman past a line for Covid-19 testing on May 25 in Beijing. Photo: AP
A man pushes an elderly woman past a line for Covid-19 testing on May 25 in Beijing. Photo: AP
Nancy Qian
Opinion

Opinion

Nancy Qian

To exit its zero-Covid strategy, China needs to build trust in vaccines through more transparency

  • China’s zero-Covid policy has wreaked havoc on its economy and people, but unless more of its population is vaccinated, particularly the elderly, the government is unlikely to be willing to abandon it

Nancy Qian
Nancy Qian

Updated: 6:45pm, 12 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man pushes an elderly woman past a line for Covid-19 testing on May 25 in Beijing. Photo: AP
A man pushes an elderly woman past a line for Covid-19 testing on May 25 in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE