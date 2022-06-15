An employee of Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries demonstrates a goat-like robot that can carry goods, in Tokyo, on March 9. By partnering with Microsoft for its industrial metaverse, the company plans to create a digital twin, or virtual replica, of its factories. Photo: Handout from Kawasaki Heavy Industries via Reuters
An employee of Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries demonstrates a goat-like robot that can carry goods, in Tokyo, on March 9. By partnering with Microsoft for its industrial metaverse, the company plans to create a digital twin, or virtual replica, of its factories. Photo: Handout from Kawasaki Heavy Industries via Reuters
Colleen K. Howe
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Colleen K. Howe

As the industrial metaverse grows, the platform must remain open and available

  • More companies are collaborating to explore how the technology can make operations more efficient, which could form the building blocks of the next-generation internet
  • Just as the internet allows information and innovations to be shared across borders, the world will benefit most from having an open metaverse

Colleen K. Howe
Colleen K. Howe

Updated: 1:30am, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee of Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries demonstrates a goat-like robot that can carry goods, in Tokyo, on March 9. By partnering with Microsoft for its industrial metaverse, the company plans to create a digital twin, or virtual replica, of its factories. Photo: Handout from Kawasaki Heavy Industries via Reuters
An employee of Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries demonstrates a goat-like robot that can carry goods, in Tokyo, on March 9. By partnering with Microsoft for its industrial metaverse, the company plans to create a digital twin, or virtual replica, of its factories. Photo: Handout from Kawasaki Heavy Industries via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE