Demonstrators hold the Ukrainian flag during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 9. The country, which has historically close ties with Russia, is now split between pro-Russia and pro-Ukraine supporters. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators hold the Ukrainian flag during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 9. The country, which has historically close ties with Russia, is now split between pro-Russia and pro-Ukraine supporters. Photo: AFP