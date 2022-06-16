Wind turbines rise amid sunflowers in Jingtai county, in northwest China’s Gansu province, on August 13, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Margaux Day
The View by Margaux Day and Yaqian (Zelda) Liang

How China’s new complaints procedures can prevent ‘green’ ESG investments from harming local communities

  • Guidelines now require Chinese banks and insurers to set up grievance mechanisms, which will allow affected communities to speak up – and investors to better address their risks

Updated: 12:30pm, 16 Jun, 2022

