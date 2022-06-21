Over the past 30 years, scholars and institutions of post-Soviet Russia have developed productive international networks and academic partnerships. Russia’s current self-imposed isolation, however, presents an opportunity for these institutions to grow and diversify their academic networks, particularly with Central Asia, with new possibilities for intellectual exchange. Russia’s isolation from the international academic community is a result of its invasion of Ukraine , but also has a much longer history, starting with Vladimir Putin’s rise to the presidency in 2000. In August 2001, I moved to Moscow to teach English with the US Peace Corps; a decade after its dissolution, Russian relations with the US and Europe remained open. Scholars and journalists enjoyed unique access to archives, libraries and peoples throughout the former USSR. New Russian universities established in the 1990s, such as the European University of St Petersburg and the Higher School of Economics, hired foreign professors. We were unaware that this period of open exchange was about to end. The following year, the Russian government accused the Peace Corps of spying, and announced it was no longer welcome. And that was just the beginning. After starting my graduate studies in Russian history at Georgetown University in Washington, I returned to Russia in 2008 to research my dissertation. Russian universities were still building a positive international reputation and attracting academic collaboration. However, by 2015, several historians had been detained, fined and deported for accessing archival documents without the proper visa, as visa requirements for foreign researchers became increasingly confusing to secure. Government hostility towards independent academic inquiry wasn’t reserved for foreign researchers; it was directed at domestic scholars too. Research institutions that received funding from abroad to investigate certain topics, such as the Stalin regime’s human rights abuses, were labelled “ foreign agents ” and closed down. Russian universities started to see loyalists appointed to leadership positions by the government. Academic administrators deemed politically unreliable were removed or arrested. Students and faculty members who expressed political dissent also faced harassment and dismissal. Just before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it was generally accepted that academic freedom in Russia was experiencing a steep decline. For the academic community, the greatest loss from the Ukraine war has been the bombing of dozens of Ukrainian universities and displacement of hundreds of thousands of students and faculty members. Also lost are the academic networks established with Russian scholars over the past 30 years. In response to Russia’s actions, several foreign research institutions, such as the Max Planck Society, have ceased collaboration with Russian higher education. Instead of seeking to improve this situation, the Russian government continues to detach its higher education sector from the West. Last month, Russia announced that it would withdraw from the Bologna system of education. This will make it difficult for Russian students to transfer to universities abroad or obtain recognition of their Russian diplomas. Four days later, Moscow cancelled the memorandum of understanding with the US on principles of cooperation in culture, humanities, education and media. With these measures, Russia appears to be rapidly approaching a state of strict censorship and intellectual isolation, similar to that of the Soviet Union. However, there are two important differences. First, unlike during the Soviet era, Russian citizens are free to leave, which they have been doing in large numbers. Second, the dictatorship encompasses only Russia and Belarus, with most other post-Soviet republics open to intellectual exchange with the outside world. Whereas academic collaboration and engagement with Russia had been developing since the end of the Soviet Union, academic engagement with Central Asia is more recent. However, interest in the region initially increased after five independent republics emerged from the Soviet collapse – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. My personal interest in the region led to my position at the Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan. Along with other major universities in the region, such as the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the University of Central Asia, higher education institutions in Central Asia are uniquely positioned to build new international partnerships with academic institutions that have lost access to Russia. For these potential partners, Central Asia offers access to the Russian language, the Soviet past and the post-Soviet world, without the need to access Russia itself. Central Asia also offers a wealth of archives of its own history and knowledge, the opportunity to learn local languages, and access to materials beyond those only in Russian. To make the most of this chance to expand global academic networks in Central Asia, higher education institutions in the region should act to assert academic freedom, in contrast with those in Russia. Through building an environment of intellectual freedom, with faculty members discussing sensitive political issues and criticising local governments where necessary, Central Asian universities can attract more international students, research partners and funding from abroad. International STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) networks in danger of cancellation due to funding withdrawal from Russian partner institutions should approach Central Asian universities to fill those gaps, and Central Asian universities should seize the opportunity to expand their global academic networks. The formation of new partnerships will not only benefit higher education in Central Asia by attracting students, researchers and funding from abroad while maintaining their global reach, it will also increase global awareness and understanding of the lesser-explored region. Professor Daniel Scarborough is a PhD holder in Russian history and assistant professor at Nazarbayev University School of Sciences and Humanities