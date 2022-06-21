The Bund Bull statue and a screen displaying a thank you message for healthcare workers in Shanghai on June 1, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s national ambitions have become untethered from personal aspirations in the name of zero Covid
- Lockdown fatigue and fear of a mostly non-lethal virus has left China’s entrepreneurial class discouraged, hurting the people needed to achieve national goals
- Personal and national goals were once aligned during China’s opening up, which unleashed a wave of entrepreneurship among those seeking a better life
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Bund Bull statue and a screen displaying a thank you message for healthcare workers in Shanghai on June 1, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg