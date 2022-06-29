People walk past a screen showing the latest economic and stock exchange updates in Shanghai, on June 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
George Magnus
Opinion

Why China has more to lose from decoupling than the US

  • While Beijing may not have started the disengagement process, it is committed to seeing it through, with huge efforts to achieve self-reliance
  • But China’s rise is inseparable from globalisation, and given the economic challenges the country is already facing, many of its efforts seem certain to fail

Updated: 1:31pm, 29 Jun, 2022

