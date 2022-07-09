A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region in this still from a video released on April 20. The nuclear-capable missile has been dubbed “Satan 2” by analysts. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters
A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region in this still from a video released on April 20. The nuclear-capable missile has been dubbed “Satan 2” by analysts. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters
Alicia Sanders-Zakre
Opinion

Opinion

Alicia Sanders-Zakre and Susi Snyder

Russia and other nuclear-armed parties must be held to account for violations of non-proliferation treaty

  • The increase in the obscene amount of money spent on nuclear weapons flies in the face of a commitment to non-proliferation
  • When parties meet in August, they must call out nuclear-armed states for violating the historic treaty and international law more broadly

Alicia Sanders-ZakreSusi Snyder
Alicia Sanders-Zakre and Susi Snyder

Updated: 4:11am, 9 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region in this still from a video released on April 20. The nuclear-capable missile has been dubbed “Satan 2” by analysts. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters
A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region in this still from a video released on April 20. The nuclear-capable missile has been dubbed “Satan 2” by analysts. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE