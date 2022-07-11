Staff of China National Nuclear Corporation’s Southwestern Institute of Physics work on the installation of the HL-2M Tokamak, China’s new-generation “artificial sun,” in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province on September 16, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
David Dodwell
As nuclear power makes a comeback, China is poised to be the net-zero hero

  • While Europe may need to reconsider nuclear power amid a global energy crisis, China is already ahead of the pack
  • With more countries hastening their transition to clean energy, dependence on China will only grow. But for many Western politicians and industrialists, it is of concern that all the roads to net zero travel through China

Updated: 12:30am, 11 Jul, 2022

