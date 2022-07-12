Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gas blackmail has left Europe with few options. If your gas supply is cut, resorting to burning coal is preferable to the lights going out. Asia might see this as an opportunity to capitalise, especially coal-producing countries. Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources recently revealed a plan to increase its coal production target following a request from Germany to buy up to 150 million tonnes of coal from Indonesia this year. As one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Indonesia is also considering efforts to allocate gas to Europe. While it is understandable that Asia would seek to profit from the crisis, many Asian countries will also be detrimentally affected by Europe’s demand for global LNG supplies. And any profits from additional coal deliveries will be short-lived. Germany’s fallback to coal is only a short-term, emergency measure. It remains firmly committed to its coal exit plan. The government has reiterated that “the coal exit in 2030 isn’t wobbling at all. It is more important than ever that it happens in 2030.” Our analysis at Ember does not see Germany requiring the reported amounts of coal to compensate for Russian gas being cut off. The currently operational hard coal plants will have been generating at maximum capacity since the second half of 2021 due to skyrocketing gas prices , making coal power generation in Europe economical for the first time in years. This means they will have little scope to increase generation and any additional coal power will need to come from the plants included in Berlin’s proposed gas replacement reserve plan. A total of 6.3 gigawatts (GW) of hard coal capacity will be moved into this new supply reserve. If all those power plants run at a load factor of 65 per cent throughout 2023, that would result in an additional 36 terawatt-hours (TWh) of hard coal power generation. This equates to an approximate increased coal requirement of 13.5 million tonnes. For October 2022 to March 2024, this would be 54 TWh and 20 million tonnes. Germany imported 39 million tonnes of hard coal in 2021, around 50 per cent of it from Russia. EU power plant operators started stockpiling hard coal early this year – in March rather than June – in anticipation of Russian energy sanctions and increased power production. And northwest European coal inventories have risen to 6.6 million tonnes, their highest levels since November 2019, as vessel arrivals outstrip withdrawals. These cargoes are predominantly from Australia, South Africa and the US. All these findings raise the question why Germany would need 150 million tonnes of hard coal from Indonesia. Total annual EU coal imports are not even that high. These temporary measures to revert to coal will only result in increased coal burning if Russia further cuts gas supplies. If this does not happen, the coal plants will not come back online. Both hard coal and lignite power plants are to be included in the German supply reserve. If all these plants run at 65 per cent of their 8.2GW installed capacity throughout 2023, that would result in an additional 46 TWh of coal power generation compared to 2021 and represents only 11 per cent of total EU coal burn. In terms of climate implications, the fact that any coal generation will replace gas generation and its associated emissions must be taken into consideration. In 2023, the subsequent net carbon dioxide emissions would increase by 24 million tonnes – this is only 1 per cent of total 2021 EU carbon emissions. Several other EU countries have also announced plans to increase backup coal plant capacity. The Netherlands has amended existing legislation that, since January 2022, had prevented its hard coal plants from running above 35 per cent of their maximum capacity. They will now be permitted to run at full capacity until 2024. France will reopen its 595MW Emile Hutchet 6 coal plant, but only for this winter. Austria’s 246MW Mellach plant will temporarily come out of retirement. Like in Germany, these plants will only generate electricity in emergencies and will otherwise remain on standby. Climate change: why are governments still funding fossil fuels? And even if they run at 65 per cent capacity, the net additional carbon emissions will only be 1-2 per cent of total EU emissions and longer-term climate goals will not be derailed. The current crisis has acted as a catalyst for an accelerated European clean energy transition. We have seen increased renewables and energy efficiency targets for 2030. Burning coal instead of gas is simply replacing one imported fossil fuel dependency with another. This is not a credible solution so, instead, Europe is pursuing a much faster transition from all fossil fuels in the electricity sector this decade. Asia should see this as a warning; a signal that the region must step up to ensure its own energy security with home-grown clean energy solutions. Putin’s war has provided a valuable lesson in the importance of energy resilience and self-sufficiency. Sarah Brown is senior energy and climate analyst at Ember, an energy and climate think tank