This month, Japan announced it would set up a research group next year to look into the weight and dietary habits of young women . On the surface, this is a welcome move. A 2019 survey showed one in five Japanese women in their 20s were underweight – a higher proportion than those of other developed countries. A 2021 survey showed the number of girls under 20 newly diagnosed with anorexia was up 60 per cent. While these are recent figures, the issue has been of concern in Japan for a while, prompting the government to launch a long-term initiative to tackle the phenomenon in 2013. In explaining the need for the new survey, Japan’s health ministry said that, apart from the risk to women’s health, an underweight body mass index could endanger newborn babies. Underweight women have a higher risk of having a baby that also weighs less than average, which makes it more likely for them to develop diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes later in life. Ensuring that babies are born without these risks is all the more important given Japan is dealing with a severe population crisis . The number of births fell to a record low of 811,604 last year, a 3.5 per cent fall from 2020. However, automatically associating women’s health with child birth is problematic. This simplistic thinking reduces women to their ability to bear children instead of perceiving them as individual human beings. As birth rates fall across East Asia, governments are increasingly focusing on the fertility rate as a problem to be solved. In late 2016, there was outrage in South Korea after the government created a map that showed the number of fertile women by region and ranked them in a poor attempt to encourage childbirth. After a fierce backlash, the government shut down the website. A civic group said the government put out the map “as if publishing stats on superior-grade female cows”. It increased the pressure on women by encouraging people to wonder “why aren’t women having babies despite there being so many who can?”, a male-centred way of thinking. The problem with this mindset is that it tacitly blames women for the falling birth rate, instead of addressing the cultural or structural barriers that make people reluctant to have children. These include women being expected to be the primary carer of children even when they work outside the home and the difficulties women experience when trying to return to the workforce after giving birth. South Korea has consistently ranked at the bottom among Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development economies in The Economist ’s glass ceiling index. It came in last among the 29 member states this year, with Japan ranking 28th. The report referred to the two countries as places where women need to “choose between a family or a career”. Given that a large part of the female workforce end up quitting their jobs after giving birth, Korea also has the largest wage gap between the genders – women earned 31.5 per cent less than men in 2021 – and one of the smallest percentages of women in managerial positions at 15.6 per cent in 2021, according to the glass ceiling index. In Japan and elsewhere, efforts must also be made to tackle what is prompting many women to become obsessed with their weight. These include media images that create societal standards which valorise thinness, leading to some people making unhealthy diet choices. Kim Bo-eun is a reporter with The Korea Times and a guest contributor to Lunar, a Post initiative that highlights key issues related to women and gender equality in Asia