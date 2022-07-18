How China rebounds from the Covid-19 shock in the second half of the year will largely depend on the scale of policy support that authorities deliver, and whether China can avoid future lockdowns from successive coronavirus waves. The latter is still uncertain and likely to continue to weigh on growth , but it’s important to cut through the noise. Authorities have been dialling up policy support with multiple announcements over the past few months. On the monetary side, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) delivered cuts to the loan prime rate, reserve requirement ratio, deposit rates and mortgage rates. Apart from lowering financing costs, the central bank also provided guidance on increasing the quantity of credit for small and medium-sized enterprises and highly affected sectors. A number of fiscal measures have also been announced. Despite all the stimulus measures, we need to follow the data when trying to understand the macro cycle in China. Looking at the monetary side, the credit impulse only picked up modestly from historical lows, highlighting both the lack of credit demand and the targeted nature of policy easing so far. Even with the tone from policymakers turning more supportive since April, credit growth only saw a small increase. Credit expansion was well above 30 per cent of GDP during both the 2015-16 and 2020 easing cycles, but it has been substantially smaller this time. This is important because economic activity tends to closely trail credit growth with a lag of two or three quarters. Though measures have turned more supportive, the overall scale of the liquidity injection is not comparable with previous rounds of easing. The PBOC now needs to balance growth with other policy objectives. Tightening moves from other major global central banks have squeezed its policy space. In addition, the PBOC’s ability to push monetary easing is restrained by policy priorities over debt levels and the housing market. On the fiscal policy side, markets had high expectations that the big guns would be rolled out to drive growth this year. So far, policies have been focused on two areas: first, relief measures for businesses, including a record tax cut/rebate programme and deferred payment of social security contributions; and, second, infrastructure investments , financed by issuing special purpose local government bonds, which have seen a substantial pickup of late. What you need to know about the Henan banking crisis The tax cuts will be equivalent to around 2 per cent of GDP if the programme is fully executed, so it will be important to closely monitor the scale of cuts actually carried out and how stringent local government enforcement is on spending. On the second point, fiscal resources could potentially support a sizeable infrastructure boost this year, but the road is not without hurdles. Infrastructure investment has slowed since 2018 as authorities focus on containing local government debt . Fiscal resources for the infrastructure push could amount to around 5 per cent of GDP, which is sizeable. However, the key is finding the right projects for that capital. After the massive infrastructure campaign that drove China’s double-digit growth over the past two decades, profitable projects with a high clarity of future cash flows have become rare. While the reported number of projects approved so far this year is higher than last year, which is an improvement, the pace needs to be accelerated for all fiscal resources to be deployed. If the above-mentioned measures are all implemented, the scale of fiscal support this year could be comparable. Looking ahead, there could also be additional easing measures – for example, additional special government bond quotas, a further stepping up of PBOC lending facilities, more housing market relaxations, and so on. In terms of equities, China’s onshore market is still preferential for investors as there are significantly lower regulatory risks (both domestic and internationally), and more companies that benefit from longer-term government initiatives such as decarbonisation . But, increasingly, there are reasons to be more positive about the offshore equity market too. While our earnings estimates are below the consensus for 2022/2023, it is increasingly likely that the revised estimates are achievable this year and could mark the low point for earnings. Will China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy thwart its infrastructure stimulus plan? For investors looking for opportunities in bonds, credits issued by large-cap tech firms are becoming more attractive given the recent improvement in the regulatory environment and attractive returns. Having said all that, without a clear Covid-19 exit road map, sentiment could remain weak and further easing will face challenges. Moving away from the zero-Covid strategy would entail economic pain and potential social instability. But, if there are signs of a durable opening up, markets could rally. Alex Wolf is managing director and head of investment strategy for Asia at J.P. Morgan Private Bank