Tackling climate change will be the greatest challenge for governments in the 21st century. A colossal US$275 trillion in cumulative spending is needed between 2021 and 2050, according to McKinsey, which translates into US$9.2 trillion a year . Meanwhile, new sovereign borrowing is expected to exceed US$10 trillion this year due to the global economic slowdown . A large portion of bonds will have to come in the form of green bonds for the world to achieve the net zero emissions envisioned in the Paris climate agreement. As governments and companies race to borrow money, offering green bonds is an attractive option – 85 per cent of investors considered environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in 2020. A green bond (sometimes also known as a climate bond) is a fixed-income financial instrument designed to support green projects. There is a lot of interest in Southeast Asia, with Singapore planning to issue S$35 billion (US$25 billion) in green bonds by 2030, which will be supported by the government’s move to establish a green taxonomy like the European Union has. A green taxonomy lays out guidelines for investors to identify environmentally sustainable investment opportunities. Singapore wants to focus more on the three sectors most important for greenhouse gas emissions – energy, transport and real estate. Southeast Asia is estimated to need US$2 trillion in infrastructure investment over the next decade for its transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. This is almost two-thirds of Asean’s combined gross domestic product and can be tough to claw out of government revenue. Many of the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are already slowing. But meeting net zero targets is of utmost need to save our habitat from irreversible damage. Issuing green bonds can be a good way to raise money for governments in Southeast Asia. There is a lot of interest on the investor side as well, with the cumulative issuance of green bonds having surpassed US$1 trillion. Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager and a major bond holder, is a leading advocate for sustainability, showing the level of investment opportunities Southeast Asia can capitalise on. Among Asean members, Indonesia issued almost half of all green bonds from 2017-2019. The money raised from green bonds by Asean members goes largely into green buildings and green energy. The funds raised can also be spent on other areas, such as climate adaptation, sustainable water management and pollution control. There are many advantages for Southeast Asian nations to shift fully towards green bonds, especially as they cannot draw the needed money from government revenues to stay on track to achieving their net zero targets. Green investments not only help Southeast Asian nations in climate mitigation and adaptation but can also drive economic development. A Deloitte study last year showed that strong climate action could add US$12.5 trillion to Southeast Asian economies by 2070. The study also warned that Southeast Asia could lose up to US$28 trillion with climate inaction. Green bonds can help Southeast Asian nations access finance at lower interest rates as bond buyers also see green investments as giving back to society. With the support of greener investments and green taxonomies, the region can transform its exporting businesses to become globally competitive, and gain access to lucrative markets such as the European Union, which has green taxonomy rules. A shift towards greener business models also means leaner models, making Southeast Asian nations more efficient and able to capitalise on limited resources. Blockchain and smart tech can help green bonds, climate finance take off Investing in green bonds comes with challenges. “ Greenwashing ”, a major one for investors, will be addressed as the green taxonomy is refined further and brought into effect. The region also needs to work on adopting a common reporting framework as the different frameworks used, even within one country, make green bond investment complex. Lastly, there is also a need to keep green regulations simple and faster to approve, as complying with government regulations can cause delays of up to two years for green investments. Southeast Asia needs to accelerate its path towards net zero – just five of the most affected industries from unchecked climate change account for 83 per cent of the region’s economic output. A lack of willpower in taking climate action can have devastating environmental and economic consequences. But, in this global economic slowdown, it is not going to be given the highest priority in national budgets. Turning to green bonds can be a way out of this predicament. Talal Rafi is a senior global management consultant at Deloitte and an ESG expert based out of Sri Lanka. He is a member of the Expert Network of the World Economic Forum. The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone