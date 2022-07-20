In June, a powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan, killing at least 1,000 people and resulting in huge economic losses. Compared with the Tonga volcano disaster in January, when many countries promptly came forward with generous donations, the American response to the Afghan quake has been slow. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House would “assess US response options”. Since the US withdrawal and subsequent Taliban takeover in 2021, Washington has maintained sanctions on the de facto government. Yet the US is also the single largest donor of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The earthquake response highlights America’s dilemma, and the need to reshape aid to the nation. The US and its partners seek to prevent Taliban rule and growing hardship from fuelling new unrest in the region. Inviting China to lead Afghanistan’s long-term reconstruction would benefit all parties. After 50 years of successive wars, Afghans are facing a humanitarian catastrophe . A collapsing economy, poor health system, food shortages, internal conflicts and terrorism threats have contributed to the dire situation, while drought and the Covid-19 pandemic have only intensified it. Last month’s earthquake was yet another blow to the fragile country. Despite the Taliban government’s weaknesses, there is no other Afghan political power to challenge it. The Afghan people are desperate for peace and development. At the end of its 20-year military operation, the US had barely realised its original goals. It failed to wipe out al-Qaeda, and far from eliminating the Taliban, its withdrawal left the door open for the group to retake power. And despite attempts to establish a legitimate and capable civilian government, corruption and inefficiency remained rife. After the two-decade “war on terror”, Afghanistan remains as much a haven for terrorist groups as before. Although Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, hinted at the possibility of cooperating with the Taliban to counter Islamic State, the leadership has rejected the idea. The US and its allies paid a heavy price for the longest war in American history, in which thousands of US troops were killed. Afghans faced a far greater toll: more than 100,000 were killed, and at least 75,000 injured. Washington spent some US$1 trillion in Afghanistan, of which at least 85 per cent went towards warfare rather than reconstruction. Ultimately, neither the Afghans nor the American people gained much from the US intervention, and at the end of it all, the Taliban returned to power. It’s easy to wonder if it was all worth it. In June 2021, Foreign Affairs magazine asked experts: “Is Washington Right to Leave Afghanistan?” The response was split almost 50-50 between “yes” and “no”. And yet, compromise is the heart of democracy. There should be a policy that accommodates this polarity. With the Taliban’s return to power, the US’ involvement in Afghanistan is more complicated. Since 2021, the US has provided more than US$774 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. But because of sanctions, this aid flows through international organisations like Unicef. The US seems to be attempting mission impossible. If it decides to keep a presence in Afghanistan – unlikely given the absence of US diplomatic personnel – it will have a responsibility to provide more humanitarian aid. And it is unclear to what extent, if at all, the Taliban might change its behaviour in response to US aid. The US policy has come to a dead end. So why not devise a new long-term plan that includes China? Redeveloping Afghanistan is a huge undertaking that no single country can afford. Encouraging China to lead the initiative could be the answer. China and the US have the same regional security concerns, and seek to deny terrorist groups a safe haven in Afghanistan. China, for one, depends on this to ensure peace in Xinjiang and the success of its Belt and Road Initiative in Central Asia. While the Chinese government hasn’t officially recognised the Taliban government, Beijing still pledged support following the earthquake, saying China was a “friendly neighbour and a true friend to Afghanistan”. China has already resumed imports of pine nuts from Afghanistan, bringing in much-needed funds for the beleaguered nation. China certainly has the ability to boost economic growth. At home, the government has successfully lifted 800 million people out of poverty over the past 40 years. With China leading Afghanistan’s reconstruction, the US could take more of a back seat, and focus on helping the Afghan people more efficiently. The US policy of sanctions combined with humanitarian aid will prove a heavy burden and ultimately be of little benefit to the Afghan people. China playing a leading role would improve the situation for both. US-China cooperation in Afghanistan could also ease tensions between the two global powers. With competition heating up in the Indo-Pacific , cooperation on reconstruction would provide a safety valve. Although American primacy in Afghanistan might be compromised, it would be worthwhile strategically. Encouraging China to lead Afghanistan’s reconstruction would increase multilateral cooperation, reduce international tensions and benefit regional and world peace and prosperity. In the mid-1980s, China and the US managed to cultivate better relations to counter the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In the 21st century, Sino-US cooperation on rebuilding Afghanistan would see no losers, only winners. Yang Weichao is a PhD candidate at the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. His research interests are international politics and China-US relations