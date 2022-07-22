Central banks around the world appear relentless in their fight to keep stubbornly high inflation from becoming embedded in their economies. This is most evident in the US, where an above-expectation June inflation report saw the market increase the probability of the Federal Reserve hiking rates by 100 basis points at its July meeting. This expectation has since receded, but the Fed’s actions are helping to raise the value of the US dollar, which creates headwinds elsewhere, mainly in emerging economies. The US dollar has risen 12 per cent since the start of the year against a basket of developed-market currencies, of which the biggest weights are the euro and the yen . There are specific forces keeping the greenback elevated against the world’s other major players. The euro recently hit parity with the US dollar. That’s great if you’re planning a summer holiday in Greece, less so if you live there. The weakness in the euro reflects the risk of a recession in the single currency bloc as a result of the energy crisis and natural gas supplies from Russia – which has seen prices more than double in recent weeks – but also the political risks stemming from Italy ’s government crisis. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan’s still very loose policy settings and commitment to keep buying bonds and limit the rise in the 10-year government bond yield are at odds with nearly every other central bank around the world. This large difference in policy settings is holding the yen back. These two factors alone should see the continued strength of the US dollar. This raises very real challenges for emerging economies, where a stronger greenback has historically been a challenge for both economic and market performance. However, surprisingly, many emerging economy currencies have not performed as poorly as expected in an environment where the US dollar is trading close to its highest value in nearly 20 years. Coming into this period of exceptional dollar strength, emerging currencies already appeared very cheap, and so the downside may be limited. As they say, it’s hard to hurt yourself falling from a basement window. Moreover, many emerging market economies are in better shape entering the period of tighter US monetary policy and slowing economic growth than in the past. Comparisons are often made to 2013 when the Fed hinted at ending quantitative easing, which led to a sharp sell-off in emerging market assets. It’s fair to say that a lot has changed since then. Emerging market central banks were quick to confront the rise in inflation and the pickup in demand as the effects of the pandemic waned, compared to central banks in developed markets that are behind the curve and have accelerated their policy tightening to catch up with the inflation outlook – not to mention restoring their inflation targeting credibility. This is not to say that central bankers in either developed or emerging market economies have finished raising rates, but there is less urgency in developing nations. Then there is the current account position. If too much money is going out, and a nation is in deficit, it must borrow to plug the gap. A large deficit is viewed as a weakness, given the heavy reliance on borrowing to fund the shortfall. This heightens the risk of heavy selling of the currency should the economic outlook take a turn for the worse. This is what happened in 2013 for countries with large current account deficits, including Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Africa. Asia’s gradual Covid-19 recovery means it has less to fear from inflation Today, their economies are in a much healthier position with much smaller current account deficits or, in the case of Indonesia, a small surplus. These factors may be of little comfort as the we contemplate the potential impact on emerging markets of a looming recession in the US and Europe. But these buffers could make the difference between a mid-cycle slowdown and a recession for many emerging economies, including those in Asia. Still, the performance of many emerging market currencies remains hostage to the prospects of the US dollar. Kerry Craig is a global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management