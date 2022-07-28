Ferries transport passengers and vehicles across the Mekong River in Phnom Penh. Cambodia’s policymakers are caught between the competing objectives of maintaining export development, stabilising the currency and safeguarding the livelihoods of low-income earners. Photo: AFP
Ferries transport passengers and vehicles across the Mekong River in Phnom Penh. Cambodia’s policymakers are caught between the competing objectives of maintaining export development, stabilising the currency and safeguarding the livelihoods of low-income earners. Photo: AFP
Yuan Ruichen
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Yuan Ruichen

How Southeast Asia can foster an inclusive economic recovery

  • While the effects of the pandemic are easing, Southeast Asian economies still face rising food and fuel costs, the end of historically low global borrowing rates, and supply chain disruptions
  • In a region marked by inequality, governments must ensure a recovery that protects vulnerable groups while being alert about debt sustainability

Yuan Ruichen
Yuan Ruichen

Updated: 4:46am, 28 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ferries transport passengers and vehicles across the Mekong River in Phnom Penh. Cambodia’s policymakers are caught between the competing objectives of maintaining export development, stabilising the currency and safeguarding the livelihoods of low-income earners. Photo: AFP
Ferries transport passengers and vehicles across the Mekong River in Phnom Penh. Cambodia’s policymakers are caught between the competing objectives of maintaining export development, stabilising the currency and safeguarding the livelihoods of low-income earners. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE