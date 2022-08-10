Children play in front of a housing complex by Chinese property developer Evergrande in Beijing on July 28. Photo: AFP
Winston Mok
Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

The solution to China’s property crisis: nationalise indebted developers and bring back social housing

  • Beijing plans to bail out the country’s beleaguered developers and ensure unfinished homes are completed, but this won’t solve the crux of the problem
  • In the long term, a Singapore-style social housing model could address the dearth of affordable homes in major cities and reform a sector driven for too long by profit

Winston Mok

Updated: 12:30am, 10 Aug, 2022

