In light of the need to rebuild Hong Kong’s international image, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has vowed to step up global promotion of the city’s achievements. His efforts will include exploring new channels for communication and sending delegations abroad to speak about Hong Kong’s strengths as a global hub for finance, business and culture, with an emphasis on “telling Hong Kong and China stories well”. The Monetary Authority has invited global financial leaders to a high-level dialogue and investment summit in November, timed to coincide with the popular Rugby Sevens tournament. While not a government-led mission, the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong is also reportedly planning a visit to Thailand, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries to promote the business environment in Hong Kong. One demographic that should also be included in our city’s overseas outreach campaign is the next generation of policymakers currently studying at universities around the world. Although they may be a relatively young audience, they are also an important and sophisticated one, likely to be eager to look beyond media headlines to appreciate the intricacies of policymaking in Hong Kong and mainland China. This is where case studies can help. The case study method is an underexplored yet promising avenue for promoting an understanding of political systems that are different from those in Western countries, be they rare or novel like Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems”, or difficult for outsiders to fully comprehend, as in the case of mainland China. Hong Kong can rise to the challenge of telling its story well A case study lays out the broad political, social, economic and historical context of a situation in an unbiased way, encouraging lively debates and discussions. Cases can complement lectures and visits by current or former government leaders, contributing to the overall effort to foster an understanding of Chinese policy and politics. Although Harvard Business School in the US celebrated its 100th anniversary of using the case study method last year, the pedagogy on the whole remains less common at policy schools than business schools. Political leaders may have reservations about being featured as real-world protagonists facing real-world problems, as is common in case studies. As an alternative, narrative or research-based case studies that do not revolve around a single person could be considered. For Hong Kong, a greater focus on case study learning would build on initiatives such as the Case Development Programme set up in 2017 by the Division of Public Policy at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. A case study, say, on the West Kowloon Cultural District could shed light on the initial controversies surrounding the mega project and Hong Kong’s ambitions to become a hub for cultural exchange. A case study on Cyberport and Science Park could illustrate the progress made, as well as the difficulties encountered, in developing Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology centre, to be twinned with Shenzhen within the larger framework of the Greater Bay Area. As for mainland China, the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University established its China Case Center in 2004 to produce case studies in collaboration with local and central government agencies, contribute to the teaching of degree programmes, and serve as a think tank for Chinese government departments. While most of its cases are in Chinese, the centre also produces cases in English. Since 2018, the centre has also held the annual Tsinghua International Case Analysis Competition, for which the theme is meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and which this year attracted entries from as far away as the University of California Los Angeles, the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, and Waseda University in Japan. Ongoing international initiatives by mainland universities could go a long way in investing in future leaders who are able to understand China as much as they understand their home countries. One interesting characteristic of many China case studies is the recognition of both public and private stakeholders. One example is a project entered into the Tsinghua 2021 competition which explored the potential and limitations of a public-private partnership in building new energy electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Anhui province. The case tapped into Beijing’s aim to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. By highlighting various dilemmas and decision-making points, case studies require students to put themselves in the shoes of others, acknowledging the tensions and trade-offs between different groups. Arguably, the case study method goes beyond helping students develop analytical skills by encouraging empathy and collaboration. At the current critical juncture in international relations, it is more important than ever that emerging global leaders have a sense of how decisions are made in China, the second-largest economy in the world, and in Hong Kong, China’s most international financial centre. The case study method may well have the potential to play a positive role in telling Hong Kong and China’s stories. Pauline Yeung is programme director at the Asia Business Council