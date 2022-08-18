For an indication of the scale of the challenge confronting China’s slowing economy, look no further than the pandemonium at an Ikea outlet in Shanghai last Saturday. The sudden announcement of a snap lockdown of the store sent shoppers fleeing and screaming as they sought to leave the building before the doors were locked. Never mind that a durable recovery hinges on Chinese consumers’ ability and willingness to spend. The revelation that a close contact of a six-year-old boy with an asymptomatic case of Covid-19 had visited the store recently was enough for Shanghai’s government to impose an immediate two-day quarantine, followed by five days of health monitoring of those affected. Sowing panic among consumers and businesses is the price China is willing to pay to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Public health objectives – which reflect the government’s unwavering resolve to avoid mass fatalities in a nation with relatively low vaccination rates among the elderly and less effective vaccines – have long trumped economic goals. However, managing the trade-off between fighting the virus and inflicting economic harm has become exceptionally difficult, so much so that the policy response to the downturn is increasingly ineffective. China is caught in an economic trap of its own making. Last Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) published data showing that a measure of broad-based money supply known as M2 accelerated to a stronger-than-expected annualised 12 per cent last month, pointing to ample liquidity in the financial system. Yet, aggregate social financing – a broad gauge of credit growth – slowed to 10.7 per cent, held back by a deceleration in the growth of loans to households and companies. The mismatch between a banking system flush with cash and a slowdown in lending points to a liquidity trap . This is when, no matter how low interest rates are, consumers and businesses are reluctant to borrow while banks are wary of lending. Borrowers can retrench for different reasons, but a loss of confidence in the economy and a greater propensity to save to shore up balance sheets are the key factors. In a note published last Friday, Pantheon Macroeconomics said “monetary policy has reached its limits in China, and the PBOC knows it”. If it does, it still feels compelled to do more. On Monday, the central bank surprised markets by cutting its one-year lending rate to 2.75 per cent in response to last month’s almost uniformly bleak economic data. Retail sales, industrial production and investment all slowed, while youth unemployment hit an all-time high of nearly 20 per cent . However, lowering rates is not going to revive domestic demand when there is limited appetite for debt. In a phrase attributed to economist John Maynard Keynes, monetary easing in such circumstances is akin to “pushing on a string”. This is the predicament Japan found itself in following the bursting of its epic asset price bubble in 1990. The crash in commercial property values saddled borrowers with huge debts. Rock-bottom interest rates did little to encourage them to borrow. China’s recovery depends on policy support, viable Covid-19 exit strategy In an eerie echo of Japan’s liquidity trap, Chinese households’ bank deposits surged 13 per cent year on year in the first half of this year, the fastest increase on record. Meanwhile, borrowing grew at its slowest pace since 2007. To be sure, China is not succumbing to Japan’s malaise. The Communist Party exerts strong control over the economy and financial system, while Beijing has made efforts to reduce the build-up of debt and deter speculation in the property sector. Still, there are symptoms of “ Japanification ”. The most troubling one by far is policy ineffectiveness. The excess liquidity remains stuck in the financial system instead of being transmitted to the real economy. Ideally, Beijing would unleash a massive fiscal stimulus programme that puts money directly into people’s pockets, providing a major boost to demand and helping restore confidence in the economy. China rules out ‘excessive stimulus’, but vows tweaks to zero Covid However, unlike Japan in the 1990s, the trap China has laid for itself is, in some ways, more difficult to escape from. This is because of three incompatible policies Beijing is pursuing simultaneously: a zero-tolerance approach to the virus, reducing moral hazard and easing policy to boost growth. The third continues to be constrained by the second. A drop in new home prices in 70 cities for 11 straight months and a year-long contraction in sales on an annualised basis have not been enough to trigger a more radical policy response , illustrating the government’s reluctance to let debt-laden developers off the hook. However, both the second and third policies are being held hostage by the first. As Nomura noted in a report published in June, China has entered a “Covid business cycle”, with downswings triggered by outbreaks that result in draconian, growth-sapping lockdowns. The recent resurgence in infections – which caused a hasty shutdown of tourist hotspot Sanya , trapping thousands of holidaymakers – shows the severity and unpredictability of the lockdown-driven disruption. China’s zero-Covid strategy has already lasted much longer than many assumed. The longer it persists, the more difficult it will be for the economy to escape from a policy-induced trap. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory