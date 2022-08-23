Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

How a ‘G3’ mechanism could reset US-China-EU relations and tackle global challenges

  • The EU is in a position to play a mediating role between the US and China, with all three coming to the table for regular high-level dialogue
  • Such a platform could start with urgent but non-contentious issues – global food security, climate change and infrastructure development

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 9:15am, 23 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE