A visitor walks in front of pictures of President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stephen Roach
Opinion

The View by Stephen Roach

How China sacrificed economic growth on the altar of Xi Jinping Thought

  • China’s slowdown is being driven by a structural transformation of the economy, payback for past excesses and a shift in the ideological underpinnings of governance
  • Xi Jinping is prepared to forgo growth in the interest of cementing political power and pursuing his dream of national rejuvenation

Updated: 2:16am, 25 Aug, 2022

