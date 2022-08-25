People walk in front of a screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai on August 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of a screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai on August 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Investors are bearish on China, but have more to fear in the US

  • China’s zero-Covid policy and property crackdown have undermined attempts to boost growth and dashed investor confidence – but at least expectations are in line with reality
  • In the US, markets are still in denial about the Fed’s determination to bring down inflation with aggressive policy tightening

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 1:30pm, 25 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk in front of a screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai on August 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk in front of a screen showing the latest stock exchange data in Shanghai on August 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE