Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

As US-China rivalry intensifies, Beijing must deploy more than economic muscle in Asia

  • Countries that economically or militarily depend on both powers are in increasingly difficult positions
  • China can better pursue its interests with these countries by increasing face-to-face interactions and strengthening human relations

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 3:30am, 29 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE