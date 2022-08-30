The past five years of US-China animosity have trained us not to ask in what areas the bilateral relationship could improve, but instead how far the two countries are from full severance and military conflict. So a couple of glimpses of harmony last week felt like an unexpected rainstorm that breaks a heatwave. Amid the late August quiet in Washington, with lawmakers and lobbyists off to beaches or mountain getaways for some relaxation before the business of government revs back up next month, we saw signs of warmth. At Beijing’s embassy, diplomats, zoologists and a wide range of that dying species known as “panda huggers” gathered to recognise the second birthday of giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji , a star attraction at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, as well as 50 years of joint efforts by China and the United States to bring the species back from the edge of extinction. Ambassador Qin Gang’s guests numbering into the hundreds oohed and aahed at a documentary showing Xiao Qi Ji, as well as numerous other giant pandas and their young offspring frolicking in nature reserves and breeding centres, where decades of Sino-US cooperation has taken the animals off the “endangered” list . American and Chinese scientists shared stories about how excited they were to inform each other about successful births at Washington’s zoo and in sprawling nature reserves and breeding centres in China’s Sichuan province, and for a couple of hours we were transported to a time when Sino-US engagement felt natural. Two days later, there was another breakthrough. The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the US’ Public Company Accounting Oversight Board signed an accord on audit cooperation, possibly ending an impasse that has weighed on the valuations of Chinese stocks owing to the mass expulsion from US exchanges that would ensue without such an agreement. However, the sceptics weighed in immediately with doubts about whether Chinese companies will be forthcoming enough to satisfy the demands of the US authorities. Some American politicians, predictably, added their voices, simultaneously taking credit for the legislative pressure that forced the Chinese side to come to an accommodation and warning the oversight board to stick to its guns. US-China competition won’t help battle against climate change Unfortunately, this kind of analysis overlooks a more important point. It is offensive that, as entire regions are suffering unprecedented floods, droughts and heatwaves, the first instance of constructive bilateral cooperation that Beijing and Washington have managed in years is to agree to help corporations and shareholders. And the pandas? Let’s give the Chinese side some credit for hosting an event highlighting the benefits of unity at a time when nerves are so badly jangled by the recent visits to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other US lawmakers. But there are species threatened by climate change with consequences for the Earth’s natural balance that are much greater than any associated with the irresistibly adorable black and white bears. Take staghorn corals, for example. These organisms, which are spread throughout the Caribbean, provide habitats for a wide variety of marine life. Staghorn corals are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species because of climate change and the associated rise in sea temperature, one of countless manifestations of what climate scientists have been warning us about for decades. So now that China has graciously hosted an event on the cooperative efforts that have brought one species back from the brink, perhaps Beijing will reconsider the decision to suspend cooperation with Washington on climate change. The Chinese government would have garnered much more support for its retaliation against the US for Pelosi’s visit to Taipei had it vowed during that very tense period to cut all engagement with Washington except on the matter that is already disrupting the lives of millions. Of course, American politicians are not helping. Senator Masha Blackburn’s trip to Taiwan last week and offer of support for the island to “push forward as an independent nation” – a position that President Tsai Ing-wen herself does not promote – will only make it more difficult to get Beijing to change course on climate talks with Washington. But repairing the road to bilateral climate negotiations amid the idiotic rhetoric of folks like Blackburn would give Beijing the measure of geopolitical legitimacy it needs right now. Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief