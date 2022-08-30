Joseph Nye of Harvard University famously argued that nuclear weapons had provided leaders in Washington and Moscow with a “crystal ball” foreshadowing incalculable destruction should war break out. Deterrence held for over 40 years because both sides understood that no short-term, strategic gains were worth the risk of a nuclear war. It should be equally evident today that a Sino-American conflict in the 21st century would be catastrophic for the world. Yet, officials and analysts on both sides of the Pacific worry that conflict may be inevitable. Indeed, the current crisis in the South China Sea, where China has conducted the largest military exercises since the 1995 Taiwan Strait crisis, is being portrayed by some as a rehearsal for a military operation that risks conflict with both the United States and Japan. Why doesn’t the crystal ball operate today? An important reason is both Beijing and Washington are increasingly influenced by the predictions of power transition theory, which scholars use to understand the changing nature of great-power strategic competition, especially the dynamic between rising and declining powers and how it will affect the international system in the future. Power transition theory tries to anticipate when dominant powers lose their pre-eminence to rising challengers. When that happens, proponents claim war is nearly inevitable, what Harvard’s Graham Allison calls a “ Thucydides trap ”. Chinese officials have become increasingly vocal that they see the US and the West in decline . Increasingly, some within the Chinese government are calling for Beijing to challenge the US more aggressively, expecting a weakening US to yield areas of competition. Responses from Chinese think tanks to Beijing’s new white paper on Taiwan suggest Beijing expects its growing power to tilt the balance in its favour. Should Chinese leaders conclude that peaceful methods have failed, they will use force, believing the US to be a “paper tiger” that will not sacrifice Americans over Taiwan. American observers also appear increasingly convinced that war between the two powers is inevitable, ironically, for the opposite reason: China’s decline. They contend that China has passed its peak power and Beijing’s window of opportunity to reunify Taiwan is closing rapidly. The proponents of “peak power status” make a strong case that China’s growing economic problems will prevent it from surpassing the United States. Yet, while some data may suggest that China’s power has peaked, there is little evidence Chinese leaders believe this, and perception is the most important factor. Chinese officials are quick to point to what they see as the near breakdown of the American political system on January 6 , which so alarmed Beijing that Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley contacted his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, to assure him that the American government wasn’t on the verge of collapse. Chinese officials also highlight the US’ failed Covid-19 response and Chinese media have been talking up the country’s ability to close the economic and technological gap with the US as evidence that, despite China’s difficulties, it is still on a path to overtake the US. On Taiwan, the US and China must return to the status quo Furthermore, in past cases when nations did act, it was clear they had passed peak power. The most obvious case is Germany before World War I when it conceded its decade-long naval arms race to Great Britain, meaning that Germany would not be able to break the Royal Navy’s planned blockade of the North Sea that was designed to starve Germany into surrender. The second occasion occurred in 1940 when France’s dramatic fall spurred the US to adopt the hemispheric defence policy and US Congress to pass the Two-Ocean Navy Act that would turn the US into the dominant power in the Pacific and Atlantic and pose an immediate threat to Japan’s ambitions in East Asia. In both cases, the trends were obvious, and German and Japanese leaders decided to strike before it was too late. No such clarity exists in the current US-China rivalry. Instead of relying on vague and contradictory concepts like power transition or peak power status, analysts should instead dust off Nye’s crystal ball. Here, the situation becomes much clearer. The choice of a military solution for Taiwan would end in disaster for both the US and China. It would be one of the most complicated military operations ever undertaken – imagine the Allies at Normandy having to land hundreds of thousands of troops and millions of tons of supplies and equipment while facing German units armed with anti-ship missiles. Biggest risk to the global economy? Geopolitics trumping economics China has never attempted such an action before, meaning that regardless of its planning and training, the operation could easily fail. However, the cost to the US navy and its allies would be devastating as well. Even if the Chinese operation succeeded, the reaction of the international community would dramatically parallel its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . This would include economic sanctions and the departure of Western companies from China. It would lead to Japan’s increasing militarisation , tightening of America’s security alliances in the region, a large increase in US defence spending, and far more significant US naval deployments in East Asia. All this would badly undermine Chinese security. Throughout the Cold War, many feared World War III would erupt over West Berlin whose prosperity, compared to the East bloc, threatened the survival of Soviet communism. However, recognising the implications of a nuclear war, the US and the Soviet Union eventually negotiated a status agreement that ended a 25-year stand-off. Nye’s crystal ball demonstrates that it is imperative that the US and China arrive at a similar resolution on Taiwan. If not, disaster awaits. Gregory Mitrovich was co-principal investigator for the project “Culture in Power Transitions: Sino-American Confrontation in the 21st Century”, funded by the United States Department of Defence, Minerva Research Initiative