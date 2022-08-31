A light is on in a block of apartments at dusk in Berlin, Germany, on August 16. German citizens, municipalities and industrial consumers have been asked to save energy, as the German economy that is Europe’s growth engine faces problems including surging power prices. Photo: Bloomberg
A light is on in a block of apartments at dusk in Berlin, Germany, on August 16. German citizens, municipalities and industrial consumers have been asked to save energy, as the German economy that is Europe’s growth engine faces problems including surging power prices. Photo: Bloomberg