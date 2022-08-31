A light is on in a block of apartments at dusk in Berlin, Germany, on August 16. German citizens, municipalities and industrial consumers have been asked to save energy, as the German economy that is Europe’s growth engine faces problems including surging power prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Why Germany’s energy crisis and euro weakness spell trouble for the euro zone

  • Germany has long been the engine of European growth and the German model rests on trade surpluses and factories powered by Russian energy
  • With electricity prices going through the roof and euro weakness making imported energy more expensive, the situation in Germany is alarming

Updated: 1:30am, 31 Aug, 2022

