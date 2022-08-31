Children play in front of a housing complex by Chinese property developer Evergrande in Beijing on July 28. After years of explosive growth, authorities launched a crackdown on excessive debt in 2020, squeezing financing options for property sector giants such as Evergrande as they struggled to make repayments and restructure mountains of debt. Now they face mortgage boycotts and government pressure to deliver pre-sold homes. Photo: AFP
