When considering what caused the sharp increase in US inflation from late 2020 to today, my initial instinct was to focus on aggressive monetary policy, following Milton Friedman’s famous dictum that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon”. But while monetary policy is important, aggressive fiscal policy might have been more important this time. From March 2020 to March 2022, the US Federal Reserve kept short-term nominal interest rates at zero while also using quantitative easing to expand its balance sheet from US$4 trillion to almost US$9 trillion. It is now generally acknowledged that the Fed was way behind the curve after late 2020. Because it did not raise its policy rate until early 2022, it failed to keep nominal interest rates ahead of inflation and thus lost control. The problem with arguing that monetary policy was the sole source of the recent inflation is that the Fed was similarly aggressive during the Great Recession and its aftermath, from 2008 onwards. Short-term nominal interest rates were fixed at close to zero from early 2009 to late 2015. The Fed’s balance sheet grew from US$900 billion in August 2008 to more than US$4 trillion, which seemed like a big number at the time. Yet inflation remained tame, averaging around 2 per cent per year from 2009 to 2019. Why were the inflation results so different from 2020 on? One obvious difference is the dramatic fiscal expansion that began in the spring of 2020 in response to the pandemic-related recession and included federal transfers that dwarfed those associated with the Great Recession. To see how fiscal expansion translates into inflation, start with the volume of federal spending since the second quarter of 2020. Quarterly figures up to the first quarter of 2022 show cumulative excess federal spending of almost US$4.1 trillion, or 18 per cent of 2021 GDP. The main spending surges reflect outlays of US$9 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 and US$7 trillion in the third quarter of 2020 under Donald Trump, followed by US$8 trillion each in the first and second quarters of 2021 under US President Joe Biden. To assess how inflation responded to this spending, I draw from the fiscal theory of the price level. Suppose the government does not plan to finance any of its additional spending by cutting other spending or raising taxes . If there is no formal default on Treasury bonds, revenue must come from inflation above the normal or expected level, which in turn reduces the inflation-adjusted value of outstanding government bonds. Specifically, the inflation above 2 per cent per year since mid-2020 can be thought of as cumulating to an unexpected boost in the price level. This accumulation of excess consumer price inflation from May 2020 to July 2022 turns out to be about 11 per cent. The net nominally denominated public debt corresponds roughly to the publicly held part of the debt, which was US$21 trillion in mid-2020, or 91 per cent of 2021 GDP. This concept subtracts from the gross debt the amounts held by federal trust funds and agencies but not the parts held by the Fed. The unexpected 11 per cent boost in the price level lowered the real value of the net public debt by US$2.3 trillion, which corresponds to effective revenue for the federal government. Because the increase in the price level was a surprise, it should not have affected the nominal interest rates the government had to pay on its bonds. To pay for the full US$4.1 trillion of excess spending, the unexpected boost in the price level needs to be in the range of 19 per cent, rather than 11 per cent. Even this larger number assumes the government will not have more spending surges in the future. Is Biden’s spending plan enough to halt China’s economic ascension? Starting in July 2022, the required price-level accommodation can be accomplished by 9.4 per cent inflation over one year, 5.7 per cent average inflation over two years or 3.5 per cent average inflation over five years. All these intervals are followed by 2 per cent inflation. The result for five years is not far from the bond market’s current break-even inflation rate over a five‑year horizon. That is, the fiscal approach accords with expected inflation rates inferred from five‑year yields on conventional and indexed Treasury bonds. A plausible argument is that the surge in federal spending triggered by the Covid-19 shock led to an unexpected rise in the price level by about 19 per cent. This increase in the price level is a mechanism for financing the extra pandemic-related spending. In a reasonable scenario, the CPI inflation rate comes down fairly quickly and averages around 3.5 per cent over the next five years. While inflation eventually returns to 2 per cent, the upwards surge in the price level is permanent. The bottom line is that, although monetary policy was too aggressive for too long, the main culprit behind the recent high inflation is likely to have been an extraordinarily expansionary fiscal policy. Robert J. Barro, professor of economics at Harvard University, is a non-resident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Copyright: Project Syndicate