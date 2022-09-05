Students leave Christian and Missionary Alliance Sun Kei Secondary School in Tseung Kwan O on January 20. Secondary schools that want to hold full-day, in-person classes must ensure 90 per cent of students have three Covid-19 vaccinations by November 1. Photo: May Tse
Alice Wu
Opinion

Students and schools are being failed by Hong Kong’s shifting Covid-19 goalposts

  • The government continues to leave students and schools in flux, with changes to the summer break now being followed by stringent new vaccination requirements
  • Putting the pressure to raise vaccination rates on teachers and students is unfair and ignores the damage being done to children’s mental health and development

Updated: 6:45am, 5 Sep, 2022

