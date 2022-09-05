A man climbs some stairs on day two of the COP26 global climate change conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 01, 2021. People were beginning to question ESG by the time of the summit as alarm spread at fires, floods, rising sea levels and famines. Photo: Getty Images
A man climbs some stairs on day two of the COP26 global climate change conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 01, 2021. People were beginning to question ESG by the time of the summit as alarm spread at fires, floods, rising sea levels and famines. Photo: Getty Images
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Why we can’t leave it to the private sector to solve the climate crisis

  • Trillions of dollars of multi-year investments are needed to save humanity from the most devastating effects of climate change
  • Even companies with social aims won’t risk spending that much on projects that will take years to pay dividends, if they ever do

Updated: 1:30am, 5 Sep, 2022

