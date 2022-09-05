Gingko House’s Love Project Rice Box team in Yau Ma Tei on August 1. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Gingko House’s Love Project Rice Box team in Yau Ma Tei on August 1. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Shalini Mahtani
Opinion

Opinion

Shalini Mahtani and Jo Hayes

More than love: charities need professional staff, funding to succeed

  • There is a strongly held belief among some donors that charity workers should be volunteers who work for love and fresh air
  • Charity workers still have bills to pay, though, and the sector needs skilled, competent professionals who love their job and are paid fairly

Shalini MahtaniJo Hayes
Shalini Mahtani and Jo Hayes

Updated: 2:30pm, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Gingko House’s Love Project Rice Box team in Yau Ma Tei on August 1. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Gingko House’s Love Project Rice Box team in Yau Ma Tei on August 1. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE