Unfinished homes in Shanghai on July 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Unfinished homes in Shanghai on July 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

China’s banks are trapped between a property crisis and a sluggish economy

  • With mortgage boycotts signalling a loss of confidence in China’s property sector, banks are under pressure to help developers deliver on promised homes
  • However, the quality of the collateral that secures loans to developers is a broader concern, even as the economy struggles to reboot under strict zero-Covid measures

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 4:00pm, 5 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Unfinished homes in Shanghai on July 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Unfinished homes in Shanghai on July 27. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE