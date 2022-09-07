Illustration: Craig Stephens
Mark Logan
Is Liz Truss’ Thatcher reawakening what UK-China relations need?

  • An admirer of Thatcher and hawkish on China, Britain’s new prime minister may nevertheless wish to avoid following her idol’s Cold War playbook when dealing with Beijing
  • With domestic and political pressure weighing on the UK’s relationship with China, Truss will have to strike a fine balance

Updated: 9:15am, 7 Sep, 2022

