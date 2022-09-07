Solar panels are scattered among Sichuan pepper fields in Bijie, in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, on August 16. New research shows China could reach 80 per cent carbon-free electricity as early as 2035 without increasing costs or sacrificing reliability. Photo: AFP
Jiang Lin
Macroscope by Jiang Lin and Michael O’Boyle

US-China climate cooperation can have huge economic and ecological benefits for the world

  • Although the US and China are both making significant strides towards carbon-free electricity generation, they could move even faster if they worked together
  • Beijing and Washington must not let their current political disagreements get in the way of pursuing common interests

Jiang Lin and Michael O’Boyle

Updated: 11:30am, 7 Sep, 2022

