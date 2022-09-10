Don’t leave women and girls behind in pandemic recovery

Women sit by a roadside in the morning in anticipation of daily-wage jobs in Kochi, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, on August 10. Even as the pandemic gradually abates, allowing room for a return to some form of business as usual, the pace of recovery has been slower for women. Photo: AP
