Women sit by a roadside in the morning in anticipation of daily-wage jobs in Kochi, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, on August 10. Even as the pandemic gradually abates, allowing room for a return to some form of business as usual, the pace of recovery has been slower for women. Photo: AP
Akanksha Khullar
Opinion

Don’t leave women and girls behind in pandemic recovery

  • Many countries have gone backwards on gender parity during the pandemic. Fewer women are regaining employment, and millions of girls may drop out of school
  • But, as countries rebuild economies, there is no better time to implement inclusive policies, with women’s needs and concerns at the forefront

Updated: 9:15am, 10 Sep, 2022

