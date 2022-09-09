Amended prices are seen at a self-service laundry in Manchester, England, on September 7. According to reports, more than 1 million more people will be forced into poverty this winter, pushing UK deprivation levels to their highest for two decades even if the government freezes energy prices at current levels. Photo: AP
