Financial transactions involve handing over huge amounts of personal data, which can be abused. Photo: TNS
Tomicah Tillemann
The View by Tomicah Tillemann

Financial services must harness blockchain to balance digital security with privacy

  • Virtual currencies and blockchain technology are criticised as being conduits for crime, yet many users still prefer them to traditional banking, where data privacy is severely lacking
  • Finding a middle ground between freedom and accountability means financial services must look to what Web3 technologies can offer

Updated: 2:30pm, 8 Sep, 2022

