Liz Truss speaks as foreign secretary during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northwest England on March 19. Before she became foreign secretary, she was the secretary of state for international trade, the president of the board of trade, and the minister for women and equalities, all at the same time. Photo: AFP
Liz Truss speaks as foreign secretary during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northwest England on March 19. Before she became foreign secretary, she was the secretary of state for international trade, the president of the board of trade, and the minister for women and equalities, all at the same time. Photo: AFP
Salomé Grouard
Opinion

Opinion

Lunar by Salomé Grouard

Why expect Liz Truss to tackle sexism and women’s issues especially?

  • Expecting women to tackle it better sets up the view that female leaders somehow fail if they don’t advance women’s rights, when men don’t face such pressure
  • But isn’t tackling institutional sexism and ensuring women’s safety and access to equal opportunities every leader’s job?

Salomé Grouard
Salomé Grouard

Updated: 4:27pm, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Liz Truss speaks as foreign secretary during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northwest England on March 19. Before she became foreign secretary, she was the secretary of state for international trade, the president of the board of trade, and the minister for women and equalities, all at the same time. Photo: AFP
Liz Truss speaks as foreign secretary during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northwest England on March 19. Before she became foreign secretary, she was the secretary of state for international trade, the president of the board of trade, and the minister for women and equalities, all at the same time. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE