Why expect Liz Truss to tackle sexism and women’s issues especially?

Liz Truss speaks as foreign secretary during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northwest England on March 19. Before she became foreign secretary, she was the secretary of state for international trade, the president of the board of trade, and the minister for women and equalities, all at the same time. Photo: AFP
Liz Truss speaks as foreign secretary during the Conservative Party Spring Conference at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northwest England on March 19. Before she became foreign secretary, she was the secretary of state for international trade, the president of the board of trade, and the minister for women and equalities, all at the same time. Photo: AFP