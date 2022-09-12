Pipelines in the storage facility at gas trading company VNG AG in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany, on July 28. Germany has raced to stock up on key energy reserves to carry it through the winter, but any slowdown in its industrial output could ripple through the European and global economies. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The biggest loser of the energy crisis? Global economic recovery

  • With no resolution of the war in Ukraine or the energy crisis in sight, global financial stability will come under mounting pressure
  • Global policymakers must provide much more multilateral support to struggling nations as the world cannot afford another financial shock

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Sep, 2022

