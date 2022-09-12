The biggest loser of the energy crisis? Global economic recovery

Pipelines in the storage facility at gas trading company VNG AG in Bad Lauchstaedt, Germany, on July 28. Germany has raced to stock up on key energy reserves to carry it through the winter, but any slowdown in its industrial output could ripple through the European and global economies. Photo: Reuters
