Apartments alongside the canal in the city centre of Birmingham. The rapidly weakening pound and the Hong Kong dollar’s recent strength have made Britain an increasingly attractive place for Hongkongers looking to invest overseas. Photo: Getty Images
Apartments alongside the canal in the city centre of Birmingham. The rapidly weakening pound and the Hong Kong dollar’s recent strength have made Britain an increasingly attractive place for Hongkongers looking to invest overseas. Photo: Getty Images
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

US dollar strength lets Hong Kong investors go back to the future

  • When the US dollar surges on the foreign exchanges, as it is now, the Hong Kong dollar also gains in value against other major currencies
  • This strength spells opportunity for Hong Kong investors who want to diversify their portfolios abroad

Neal Kimberley
Neal Kimberley

Updated: 4:00pm, 13 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Apartments alongside the canal in the city centre of Birmingham. The rapidly weakening pound and the Hong Kong dollar’s recent strength have made Britain an increasingly attractive place for Hongkongers looking to invest overseas. Photo: Getty Images
Apartments alongside the canal in the city centre of Birmingham. The rapidly weakening pound and the Hong Kong dollar’s recent strength have made Britain an increasingly attractive place for Hongkongers looking to invest overseas. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE