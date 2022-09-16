The parched bed of a section of the Yangtze River is seen in Wuhan, in central Hubei province, on September 2. Heatwaves and drought have been common across the Northern Hemisphere this summer, drying up rivers and disrupting commerce and power generation. Photo: AFP
Tai Hui
Opinion

Macroscope by Tai Hui

Summer of drought and floods shows the need to tackle economic impact of climate change

  • The economic, financial and political effects of climate change are already visible, with the disruptions experienced this summer a preview of things to come
  • With extreme weather increasing in frequency and intensity, it’s past time for governments and investors to factor climate change into their decisions

Updated: 11:30am, 16 Sep, 2022

