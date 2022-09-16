The parched bed of a section of the Yangtze River is seen in Wuhan, in central Hubei province, on September 2. Heatwaves and drought have been common across the Northern Hemisphere this summer, drying up rivers and disrupting commerce and power generation. Photo: AFP
