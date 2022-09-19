Security guards chat in an empty arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport on September 10. Despite sustained calls to fully reopen Hong Kong’s borders, pandemic restrictions remain in place and continue to weigh on the city’s attractiveness, competitiveness and economy. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Security guards chat in an empty arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport on September 10. Despite sustained calls to fully reopen Hong Kong’s borders, pandemic restrictions remain in place and continue to weigh on the city’s attractiveness, competitiveness and economy. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Gary C. Y. Ng
Opinion

Opinion

Gary C. Y. Ng

Why Hong Kong’s full reopening will be in China’s best interests

  • While Hong Kong keeps chasing the goal of ‘zero Covid’, its peers and competitors are moving on and normalising economic activity
  • Fully reopening is more urgent and more feasible than ever, and doing so will be to both Hong Kong and China’s great benefit

Gary C. Y. Ng
Gary C. Y. Ng

Updated: 3:30pm, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Security guards chat in an empty arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport on September 10. Despite sustained calls to fully reopen Hong Kong’s borders, pandemic restrictions remain in place and continue to weigh on the city’s attractiveness, competitiveness and economy. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Security guards chat in an empty arrivals hall at Hong Kong International Airport on September 10. Despite sustained calls to fully reopen Hong Kong’s borders, pandemic restrictions remain in place and continue to weigh on the city’s attractiveness, competitiveness and economy. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE