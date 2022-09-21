A man shops Australian wine in Shanghai in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man shops Australian wine in Shanghai in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
James Laurenceson
Opinion

Opinion

The View by James Laurenceson

Australia’s trade ties with China show there’s no need to throw the baby out with the bath water

  • Chinese sanctions on Australian goods remain in place, and the new government in Canberra is sticking to the same policy position as its predecessor – yet bilateral trade remains strong
  • Despite the China threat being hyped up politically, Australian businesses are leaning into engagement rather than decoupling

James Laurenceson
James Laurenceson

Updated: 12:30pm, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man shops Australian wine in Shanghai in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man shops Australian wine in Shanghai in 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE