A motorist checks a petrol pump at a filling station in London, on June 9. Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to rebuild an ailing economy, on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation and millions in need of government help to cope with energy bills. Photo: AP
A motorist checks a petrol pump at a filling station in London, on June 9. Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to rebuild an ailing economy, on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation and millions in need of government help to cope with energy bills. Photo: AP
Andrew Hammond
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Hammond

Truss gambles big on emergency UK budget with promise of huge tax cuts

  • As the UK prepares to unveil emergency economic measures, tax cuts seem all but certain – what remains hazy is how they will be paid for and whether they will bring down inflation
  • A lack of detail on government spending and plans to boost growth is also fuelling uncertainty in a time of severe economic hardship

Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond

Updated: 11:30pm, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A motorist checks a petrol pump at a filling station in London, on June 9. Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to rebuild an ailing economy, on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation and millions in need of government help to cope with energy bills. Photo: AP
A motorist checks a petrol pump at a filling station in London, on June 9. Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to rebuild an ailing economy, on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation and millions in need of government help to cope with energy bills. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE