Secondary school students chat after school in Shek Kip Mei on January 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
Secondary school students chat after school in Shek Kip Mei on January 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
Winnie Tang
Opinion

Opinion

Winnie Tang

Three ways Hong Kong can nurture its youth for a bright future

  • The shrinking of the youth workforce, income stagnation and the suicide rate among young people are all cause for concern
  • As part of its youth development strategy, Hong Kong must focus on mental health, enhancing intelligence and social inclusion

Winnie Tang
Winnie Tang

Updated: 6:45am, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Secondary school students chat after school in Shek Kip Mei on January 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
Secondary school students chat after school in Shek Kip Mei on January 20. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE